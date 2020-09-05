Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz warm-up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)

Zach Ertz

Ertz is one of the NFL’s top tight ends, catching 88 passes for 916 yards and six TDs last season. Ertz is signed through 2021. But Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported last week that contract talks for a new deal between Ertz and the Eagles have broken down. Tight ends George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs both received new deals this preseason. One can wonder what is Ertz's future with the Eagles?

