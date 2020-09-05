Zach Ertz
Ertz is one of the NFL’s top tight ends, catching 88 passes for 916 yards and six TDs last season. Ertz is signed through 2021. But Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported last week that contract talks for a new deal between Ertz and the Eagles have broken down. Tight ends George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs both received new deals this preseason. One can wonder what is Ertz's future with the Eagles?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.