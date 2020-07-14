Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Zach Eflin pitches during baseball practice at Citizens Bank Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin has yet to appear in an intrasquad game because of lower back spasms. Both he and the Philies have down played the injury.

Eflin, who is projected to be the No. 4 pitcher in the Phillies starting rotation, threw a bullpen session Monday. Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price described it as “beautiful.”

“There were no limitations, and he threw great, aggressive,” Price said.

Eflin said Sunday he expects to be ready for the start of the season.

"I don't think I've lost any ground, to be honest with you," he said. "I threw bullpens twice a week through the whole quarantine and stayed in shape and stayed ready. I've already thrown to hitters since I've been here in Philly. The arm's still conditioned and everything's feeling better, so I don't think it's a setback whatsoever."

Eflin probably wouldn't start until the Phillie fourth or fifth game.

