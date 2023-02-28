The Garden Club of Long Beach Island’s Youth Garden Club celebrated President’s Day on Feb. 15 by creating flower arrangements using white chrysanthemums, white carnations, baby’s breath and red Sweet William — each popular in the United States during Abraham Lincoln’s presidency.

The designs were then topped off with red white and blue pinwheels, and the youth were given patriotic shutter glasses to take home.

The club teaches gardening techniques, flower arranging and environmental issues to students in grades three through six from the Long Beach Island area. The club is free and meets monthly at the Ocean Country Library.

For more information, call 609-494-2480 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org.