Your weekly real estate roundup:

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
The four-bedroom, three-bath, custom-designed ranch at 14 Scarlett Oak Circle in Egg Harbor Township that’s being listed for $449,000 has several distinctive features.
Home much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates were unchanged this week, remaining at record low levels against the backdrop of an economy punished by the pandemic.
Hedge funds are eyeing malls, hotels and office buildings hobbled by the COVID-19 pandemic in what some say may be the most lucrative commercial real estate move of 2021.
New research shows that Miami's affordable housing — already in short supply — is at risk of flooding from sea level rise in the coming decades. The University of Miami found that more than half of all affordable housing in Miami-Dade county lies below Miami's average elevation of 7 feet above sea level.
New York looks a lot different now than it did before Jared Kushner left town to take a job as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump. Kushner Cos., the company where he was CEO, has pulled back from the city, winnowing almost a decade’s worth of investments in a few years. Instead, it has relocated its ambitions to apartment complexes in New Jersey and Florida.
