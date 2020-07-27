Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
The term “world class”is usually used to indicate a standard of excellence —the best of the best, according to one definition. But as a description of the 14-room home situated on a one-acre property for sale at 204 Arbor Court in Linwood, it also applies quite literally.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7% after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months. But the housing market could struggle to rebound further in the face of the resurgent viral outbreak and a shrinking supply of homes for sale.
Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus.
"I feel like I’m getting out of prison and I want to run as far away as possible.”: New Yorkers anxious after weathering the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are fueling a boom in home sales and rentals around the picturesque towns and wooded hills to the north.
It's not quite a beet farm, but Rainn Wilson's home boasts a similar vibe. The actor, who played Dwight Schrute on "The Office," has put his bucolic compound in Agoura Hills on the market for $1.699 million.
