Your weekly real estate roundup: Sweet living in Sweetwater, mall for sale, David Cassidy's house and more

If ever a home seemed to fit the name of its particular locale, it’s the one now for sale at 2570 Sixth Ave. in Sweetwater. This charming abode has the look and feel of the kind of idyllic country dwelling often depicted in popular illustrations by Thomas Kinkade, “the painter of light.”
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
A developer in Ohio has agreed to buy 4 acres of the land the Moorestown Mall sits on as the South Jersey shopping center has struggled to make money, especially during the pandemic.
An influx of people relocating to Connecticut has been celebrated by many, including Gov. Ned Lamont. But it also has made it more difficult for many to find affordable housing in an area that rates among the country's most unequal places in terms of income levels.
The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over. Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher U.S. government spending on pandemic relief and an economic recovery as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.
A Los Angeles-based real estate investor has purchased the six-bedroom South Florida home that belonged to the late teen idol David Cassidy, and hopes to give it a fresh look on television.