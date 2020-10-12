 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: Seaside Shangri-La in A.C., the downside of home improvement and more
Your weekly real estate roundup: Seaside Shangri-La in A.C., the downside of home improvement and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

The three-story townhouse priced to sell at 4501 B Boardwalk, adjacent to a surfing beach near the Atlantic City/Ventnor line, offers ocean views from every room, a huge walled-in yard and a slew of luxury amenities.

It’s not all that often a seaside Shangri-la like the custom-built, scrupulously maintained three-story townhouse at 4501B Boardwalk at the extreme south end of Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood comes on the market.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates changed little last week, flattening in recent weeks following a yearlong decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic

Any changes that lift the value of your home can trigger a higher assessment, resulting in a higher property tax bill. But the reality is that there are some improvements that almost always boost assessments, and others that rarely do.

Real estate Q&A: Our lease doesn't end for nine months. Is it reasonable for prospective tenants to tour our home?

Developer Sterling Bay has a deal to sell McDonald's headquarters building for about $420 million, in what would be the highest-priced property sale of the year and a record price for the booming Fulton Market district.

Drive-thru dominates even as dine-in restrictions ease

FILE - This April 9, 2020 file photo shows a McDonald's sign in Wheeling, Ill. McDonald’s saw stronger U.S. same-store sales in the July-September period, indicating customers’ preference for drive-thru and delivery remained strong even as lockdown restrictions eased. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
