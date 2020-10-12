Your weekly real estate roundup: Seaside Shangri-La in A.C., the downside of home improvement and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

It’s not all that often a seaside Shangri-la like the custom-built, scrupulously maintained three-story townhouse at 4501B Boardwalk at the extreme south end of Atlantic City’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood comes on the market.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates changed little last week, flattening in recent weeks following a yearlong decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic.