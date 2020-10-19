 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: Prime house in Absecon, more low mortgage rates, Airbnb nightclubs and more
special report

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

In addition to a bucolic location beside a park and a lake, it boasts two porches, a wide patio and huge back yard, and enough interior room to allow everyone their own “private space.”

“Location, location, location” is often mentioned as one of the key factors that make not just retail businesses but residential properties most enticing to buyers — and one that would certainly seem to do so when describing the two-story, four-bedroom, three-bath home at 700 Shelburne Ave. in Absecon being listed at a reduced price of $319,900.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week as the key 30-year loan reached a new all-time low for the tenth time this year.

Buying your first home comes with many big decisions, and it can be as scary as it is exciting. It's easy to get swept up in the whirlwind of home shopping and make mistakes that could leave you with buyer's remorse later.

Q&A: My sister leases an apartment in an area hit by a natural disaster and was forced to evacuate. Now she cannot return to her apartment due to damaged roads and is temporarily renting elsewhere. Her landlord is unwilling to work with her and is demanding rent even though it is impossible to use the apartment. What can she do?

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down bars and concert halls in March, a new phenomenon was born: the vacation-rental nightclub. Professional party promoters started scanning Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental sites for mansions and luxury condos for hire.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, professional party promoters have started scanning Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental sites for mansions and luxury condos for hire. (Dreamstime/TNS)
