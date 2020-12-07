 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: Opportunity in Atlantic City, affordable housing meets climate change, a rent crisis and more
special report

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

20201202_133719(43).jpg

Those seeking to recapture the resort’s “golden age” and perhaps earn some rental revenue in the process couldn’t do much better than this four-story property, the main living quarters of which include a wraparound porch, wide, gracious deck, fenced-in back yard and upper-floor apartment with its own ”lookout loft.”

The century-old, totally restored, four-story duplex for sale at 100 N. Chelsea Ave. in Atlantic City might not only serve as an ideal setup for a family desiring a home that recaptures the charm and comfort of the past, but for certain buyers, can represent a rare investment opportunity.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged lower this week, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy.

The credit scoring system that lords over so much of our financial lives has operated for decades with a blind spot: A consumer’s record of paying rent hasn’t been a factor in determining their credit score.

As job loss and economic hardship leave many unable to pay rent or mortgages, an August report found potential for the most severe housing crisis in U.S. history. If conditions do not change, up to 43% of renter households could be at risk of eviction by the end of the year.

Affordable housing in Camden and Atlantic City is among the most vulnerable in the United States to the impact of rising sea levels and flooding due to climate change, according to a new analysis by scientists at Climate Central.

Zeta

Flooding in Atlantic City at N New Hampshire Ave Friday Oct 30, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
