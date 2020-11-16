Your weekly real estate roundup: On the market in Margate, pandemic changes buying/selling behaviors, VA loans at all-time high and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
This elegantly restored home on Ventnor Avenue in Margate includes a yard, porch, fireplace and high-end furnishings, all for $879,000.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose last week but remain at historically low levels, now around a percentage point below a year ago.
The coronavirus pandemic, combined with low interest rates, spurred home buyers and sellers to change how they lived. The pandemic also changed some of their behaviors when they entered the market, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Many millennial veterans are capitalizing on their ability to secure a VA Home Loan, a program that started in 1944. The initiative provided the most loans in its history this year, helping more military families buy homes than ever before.
Real estate question: What can I do if my tenant used their security deposit as their last month's rent and then left the property damaged?
