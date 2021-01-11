Your weekly real estate roundup: Offices in Northfield, a mansion in Macon and peeks at what's ahead

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
The six condominium-style office suites available for lease in Northfield’s Mainland Professional Office Park at 1750 Zion Road are well worth taking a look at for your professional business.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Does it make sense to pay off your mortgage early? Before you decide to use an inheritance, raise or your savings to pay off your mortgage, it’s important to take a step back and determine whether it really makes financial sense for you.
There are few reasons to lament the end of 2020, but the housing market has been one bright spot in an otherwise bleak year. Here’s what to look out for in real estate in the first quarter of the new year.
Construction firms across the U.S. are bracing for a solemn 2021 as demand wanes and projects are postponed or canceled as clients wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
For sale: a 120-year-old mansion with a private movie theater, hidden speakeasy bar and a view of downtown Macon, Georgia. The asking price: $1.65 million.