Your weekly real estate roundup: Nostalgia in Chelsea, housing stats a'plenty, a mystery house and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
If the kind of environment you hope to find in a new home isn’t really “new” but rather one that recaptures the most nostalgic aspects of decades past and the happiest times of your childhood at the shore, the fully reconditioned 120-year-old home at 31 S. Delancy Place in Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood should be on your must-see list.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up last week but remain at historic lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy even as more Americans get vaccinated.
U.S. home construction fell 6% in January, but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.
The little house at 508 N. Robert St. in Ludington, Michigan, is an enigma. The house featured prominently in a Daily News column by Raymond C. Madsen on Aug. 5, 2016. He called it, “A house of historical mystery.”