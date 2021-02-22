 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: Nostalgia in Chelsea, housing stats a'plenty, a mystery house and more
Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

Just a block-and-a-half from the beach, it’s got everything a nostalgia lover could want in a house, but with all systems totally upgraded— and is all ready to for new owners to take up residence.

If the kind of environment you hope to find in a new home isn’t really “new” but rather one that recaptures the most nostalgic aspects of decades past and the happiest times of your childhood at the shore, the fully reconditioned 120-year-old home at 31 S. Delancy Place in Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood should be on your must-see list.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up last week but remain at historic lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy even as more Americans get vaccinated.

U.S. home construction fell 6% in January, but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year.

The little house at 508 N. Robert St. in Ludington, Michigan, is an enigma. The house featured prominently in a Daily News column by Raymond C. Madsen on Aug. 5, 2016. He called it, “A house of historical mystery.”

Ludington ‘mystery house’ reveals many secrets

Keith and Suzette Kolfage, the owners of 508 N. Robert St., in Ludington, Mich., shown on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, found historical items while renovating during the past few months. When the Kolfages, latest owners of the house started to open up walls to make updates, they also found more than plaster dust. "We found stenciling on the boards (in the walls). "There was a logo and a company name. It was for a hat maker in New York City. The address on it still exists in lower Manhattan." (Hannah Hubbard/Ludington Daily News via AP)
