Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Imagine what it would be like to live in a luxury home on a private 5-acre wooded lot, with 775 acres of county parkland right next door. If that description resonates with your inner Thoreau, you might want to consider the property at 430 Pine Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
"How many mortgage payments can I miss before foreclosure?" is a crucial question these days, as the coronavirus continues to drastically impact household incomes. As of May 2020, more than 4 million mortgages were past due, according to Black Knight. Let's look at missed payment practices under normal circumstances.
The impasse between the Trump administration and congressional Democratic leaders in negotiations over a COVID-19 relief package worries both advocates for rural low-income housing and owners of Department of Agriculture-financed rental properties.
Each week, many readers send in questions describing situations where the rules are clear, but not being followed. These letters are written in frustration after a failed attempt to work things out with the tenants/condo owners/residents in question. So what's next?
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have one less thing to worry about as they await sentencing for their role in the college admissions scandal. The pair have sold their Bel-Air estate to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen for $18.75 million.
