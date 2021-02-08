Your weekly real estate roundup: Luxury in Longport, a king's getaway in NJ, the next commercial hot spot and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Joseph Hirsch, the contractor who designed and supervised the construction of the three-story, five-year-old house for sale at 3217 Ventnor Ave. in Longport with an asking price of $1.65 million, spared no expense to make sure it was built to the highest possible standards.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
At the crest of a windswept bluff overlooking the confluence of Crosswicks Creek and the Delaware River, Joseph Bonaparte — oldest brother of Napoleon, former King of Spain, self-exiled diplomat and Philadelphia resident — built a country estate called Point Breeze that was a wonder of early 19th century America.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat last week, staying near record lows as the economy remains burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Silicon Valley is poised to be a hot market for the development of commercial real estate after the coronavirus slump fades away and is deemed to be the hottest ticket nationwide for future office development, a new report says.
Q&A: Will I have to sue my mother to get my name off our mortgage? Unless you can talk your mother into selling or refinancing the loan without you, you will have no choice but to take her to court to force her to either buy you out by paying off the loan or having the property sold on the open market.