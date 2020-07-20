Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
For some people, a house is also a venue to indulge a particular avocation, which in some instances may require some special added accommodations. That’s why the four-bedroom, 3½-bath, brick residence being offered for $625,000 on Whispering Lane in Galloway Township comes with a detached three-car garage in addition to the one already attached to the house itself.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year after this spring's massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A tenant must consent to reasonable requests from the landlord to enter the home to inspect the property or show it to potential renters. Your landlord is allowed to take care of his property and to find new people to live there.
Many states and localities issued moratoriums on evictions at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But that's all changing as these programs come to an end and as many as 23 million people will be subject to eviction by the end of September.
Adam Lambert couldn't quite turn a profit in the Hollywood Hills. The "American Idol" alum sold his modern digs last week for $2.92 million, or $75,000 shy of what he paid for the place in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.