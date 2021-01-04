 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: Like-new luxury in Ventnor, movin' out of Jersey, design trends for 2021 and more
special report

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

010321_adv_realestate EZ1012 (2)

In addition to a huge amount of ‘triple decker’ deck space, the Stratford Avenue home’s attributes include a built-in swimming pool and spa right beside the Boardwalk — all on a previously undeveloped site.

The custom-designed, luxury resort residence at 116 S. Stratford Ave. in Ventnor offers deck space overlooking the Atlantic on all three levels and sits on what was until recently an undeveloped tract of land.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up slightly last week but remain near record lows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economies.

The Garden State was more likely than most others to see residents pack their bags and leave in 2020. In a top-10 list of states residents moved out of, New Jersey ranked seventh and Pennsylvania ranked eighth, according to a report by Move.org.

Even with the promise of vaccines, 2021 will challenge us to decide which lifestyle and design changes to keep and which to abandon. Here are Zillow's predictions on amenities likely to add comfort — and possibly value — to your home this year.

As another year starts, it’s once again time to discuss some lessons we’ve learned in dealing with real estate law issues. Here are some best practices you can use when dealing with any legal matter.

