Your weekly real estate roundup: Just like new in Margate, a Wawa for sale, tips for homebuying season and more

What exactly does it mean to purchase a “new home”? It could mean you’re buying one that’s never been lived in directly from the builder. Or, as in the case of the split-level, four-bedroom, four-bath residence at 420 N. Clermont Ave. in Margate, it could mean whoever owns it has done a remarkable job of upgrading, updating and expanding it.
The site of the former Wawa on Dorset Avenue in Ventnor is up for sale. The property was listed on oceancitynewjerseyhomes.com on Wednesday for $550,000.
New York City dwellers fled to the safety of Connecticut’s countryside as the pandemic took a mighty toll, sending the home sales market in Litchfield County into the stratosphere. But now, as vaccinations accelerate and restrictions ease, will the draw back to urban life be too strong to resist?
A 1928 church has been renovated into a four-bedroom home, complete with a large stained glass window of Jesus. The home in St. Petersburg, Florida, was slated for closing at $1.3 million last week, listing agent Bryan Belcher said.
The housing market has been a pillar of economic strength during the pandemic, but many would-be homeowners have met with frustration because of a low number of homes for sale and consistently rising prices.