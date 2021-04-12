Your weekly real estate roundup: Just like new in Margate, a Wawa for sale, tips for homebuying season and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

What exactly does it mean to purchase a “new home”? It could mean you’re buying one that’s never been lived in directly from the builder. Or, as in the case of the split-level, four-bedroom, four-bath residence at 420 N. Clermont Ave. in Margate, it could mean whoever owns it has done a remarkable job of upgrading, updating and expanding it.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

The site of the former Wawa on Dorset Avenue in Ventnor is up for sale. The property was listed on oceancitynewjerseyhomes.com on Wednesday for $550,000.