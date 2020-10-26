 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: Fancy living in St. Leonard's Tract, climbing home sales, plywood substitute prices and more
Your weekly real estate roundup: Fancy living in St. Leonard's Tract, climbing home sales, plywood substitute prices and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

102520_adv_realestate Cornwall Ave., exterior

Exotic landscaping, a large private patio, a fully finished basement apartment and two magnificent fireplaces are just a few of the features this seven-bedroom residence in Ventnor’s St. Leonard’s tract neighborhood has to offer.

You might assume a fully restored home like the seven-bedroom, six-bath, beach-block residence at 106 S. Cornwall Ave. in Ventnor’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood would carry a much heftier price tag than the $1,788,000 it’s listed at. But, yes, that is indeed what this 13-room, three-story home is going for.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the latest sign the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the key 30-year loan marked a new all-time low for the 11th time this year.

The pandemic is squeezing big apartment building owners, with a surge in vacancies leading to a decline in rent growth for the first time in years.

Americans are coughing up $4,600 more on average to buy their dream home than six months ago — thanks to a record run-up in prices for a once-cheap plywood substitute.

Contractors install modular frame plywood board panel walls house on the home construction site in 2018 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Oriented Strand Board now fetches a higher price as increased demand and tight supplies lead to delivery delays and elevated construction costs in the U.S. and Canada.

Contractors install modular frame plywood board panel walls house on the home construction site in 2018 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Oriented Strand Board now fetches a higher price as increased demand and tight supplies lead to delivery delays and elevated construction costs in the U.S. and Canada. (Oleksandr Rado/Dreamstime/TNS)
