Your weekly real estate roundup: Fancy living in St. Leonard's Tract, climbing home sales, plywood substitute prices and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
You might assume a fully restored home like the seven-bedroom, six-bath, beach-block residence at 106 S. Cornwall Ave. in Ventnor’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood would carry a much heftier price tag than the $1,788,000 it’s listed at. But, yes, that is indeed what this 13-room, three-story home is going for.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the latest sign the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the key 30-year loan marked a new all-time low for the 11th time this year.
The pandemic is squeezing big apartment building owners, with a surge in vacancies leading to a decline in rent growth for the first time in years.
Americans are coughing up $4,600 more on average to buy their dream home than six months ago — thanks to a record run-up in prices for a once-cheap plywood substitute.
