Your weekly real estate roundup: Fancy living in St. Leonard's Tract, climbing home sales, plywood substitute prices and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

You might assume a fully restored home like the seven-bedroom, six-bath, beach-block residence at 106 S. Cornwall Ave. in Ventnor’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood would carry a much heftier price tag than the $1,788,000 it’s listed at. But, yes, that is indeed what this 13-room, three-story home is going for.

