Your weekly real estate roundup: Convenient and comfy in Margate, the new locals, a cooler market in 2021 and more
Your weekly real estate roundup: Convenient and comfy in Margate, the new locals, a cooler market in 2021 and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

This Margate home's advantages include a deceptively large and sunny living area and kitchen, four good-size bedrooms, two full baths, a lovely yard (with dog run), as well as a highly convenient location.

For a prospective buyer who would like nothing more than a ready-made, convenient and comfortable setup on Absecon Island at a relatively affordable price, the four-bedroom, two-bath ranch at 219 N. Hanover Ave. in Margate might just be the ideal summer place.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Meet the new locals: A year ago, second-home owners were warned to stay away from offseason shore towns during a pandemic that was threatening to strain local hospitals. They didn’t listen, driving up real estate prices and creating a frenzy of bidding wars.

After a record year of housing activity in 2020, this year is expected to see smaller growth in both home prices and sales.

According to a recent survey by St. Louis-based Clever Real Estate, 30% of millennials say COVID-19 pushed them to begin house hunting earlier than originally planned.

Systemic and historical factors contribute to lower homeownership rates in the Black community, but according to the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, a shortage of Black real estate agents may be a contributing factor.

