Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
There are a number of extraordinary attributes that make the condo available in The Bella, the 200-unit luxury residential tower at 526 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City, a singularly desirable property for anyone looking to purchase a high-rise residence at the shore.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages changed little this week as they hover at historically low levels.
When you prepay your mortgage, it means that you make extra payments on your principal loan balance. Paying additional principal on your mortgage can save you thousands of dollars in interest and help you build equity faster. There are several ways to prepay a mortgage.
In August, Fannie and Freddie announced that refinancing borrowers would have to pay a new charge, a 0.5% "adverse market refinance" fee starting Sept. 1. Whether you were looking for a cash-out refinance or a simple rate-and-term refinance, you would pay more at closing. What will that mean for mortgage rates?
"Saturday Night Live" alumnus Will Forte is ready to part with the house where he and his team penned the first episode of the Emmy-nominated "Last Man on Earth," listing the classic Craftsman for $2.45 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.