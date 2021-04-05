Your weekly real estate roundup: Anything but ordinary in Ventnor, home prices up, women and mortgages, and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
If an ordinary, everyday house is what you’re looking for, the five-bedroom, 5½-bath abode on the market at 6005 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood definitely isn’t it.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. home prices increased at the fastest pace in seven years in January as the pandemic has fueled demand for single-family houses even as the supply for such homes shrinks.
Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.
Women get a raw deal on mortgages in nearly every corner of the country, a new analysis of federal data has found. Here's where women get the worst deals, and the best.
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners. The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy an 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.