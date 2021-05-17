Your weekly real estate roundup: A Ventnor townhouse, homebuying costs, right to privacy and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
If you’re looking to buy a vacation home where you can live either seasonally or year-round, but not in a condo community, the bayside townhouse at 2207 East Drive in Ventnor Heights might just cause you to rethink such notions, since it offers the best aspects of both lifestyles with none of the drawbacks of either.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Mortgage rates declined last week, marking their fourth consecutive week below 3% and further evidence of the strength in the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession.
Quicken Loans LLC is changing its name to Rocket Mortgage to emphasize its fully digital mortgage brand, the Detroit-based lending giant said this week. The change is set to take place July 31.
When you come across a favorable mortgage offer, you may think, “Great! I can afford my dream home.” You may be able to, but the costs associated with buying a home go beyond the mortgage payment.
Many people use video cameras to enhance their home security. It is estimated that everyone is caught on camera almost 80 times a day. Still, some places cannot be recorded, including anywhere that someone reasonably expects to be private, such as in their home.