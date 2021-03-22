Your weekly real estate roundup: A show home in Margate, foreclosures down, flippers up and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

When a home is included in Margate’s Annual Jewish Family Service House Tour, you would be justified in assuming it is considered to be among the most luxurious and exceptional abodes on Absecon Island. The custom-built, Tudor-style residence at 437 N. Rumson Ave., which is on the market for $2,575,000, has been selected for that honor twice in the past decade.

