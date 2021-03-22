Your weekly real estate roundup: A show home in Margate, foreclosures down, flippers up and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
When a home is included in Margate’s Annual Jewish Family Service House Tour, you would be justified in assuming it is considered to be among the most luxurious and exceptional abodes on Absecon Island. The custom-built, Tudor-style residence at 437 N. Rumson Ave., which is on the market for $2,575,000, has been selected for that honor twice in the past decade.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Severe winter weather in much of the country pushed home construction down a sharp 10.3% in February while applications for new construction fell by 10.8%.
Lender moratoriums are keeping home foreclosures at unheard of low levels. In February, only 11,281 nationwide home foreclosure notices were recorded — down 77% from a year earlier, according to the latest report from Attom Data Solutions.
There are few easier ways to make a quick buck in America today than flipping houses. The real estate market is red hot, profits on flips are at a record high and throngs of HGTV-inspired wannabes have been piling into the business for months. And now, America’s financiers are, too.
The fallout from the coronavirus hasn’t hurt South Florida’s property values. In fact, the values have gone up with the thriving housing market. Appraisers say overall property values saw significant increases across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Here’s what to know.