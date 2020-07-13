Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
For buyers in the market for a ready-made resort residence, the property for sale at 3113 Atlantic Ave. in Longport is that and a whole lot more.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Rates on 30-year mortgages have fallen to record lows for the third consecutive week as inflation remains muted in a weakened economy, even in the face of persistent demand from homebuyers.
With all of the resources available to homebuyers, it may be tempting to purchase a home without a real estate agent. If you do it right, you could save thousands in agent commission. However, most buyers benefit from the expertise of an agent, so it’s important to evaluate your options.
Nuisance notes: Everyone has the right to enjoy their property, but they do not have the right to do so in a way that stops their neighbors from having the same privilege.
The price for Matthew Perry’s “mansion in the sky” is coming back down to earth. The actor of “Friends” fame relisted his Century City penthouse this week for $27 million, down from $35 million last year.
