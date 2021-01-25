 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: A place to hunker down in Galloway, scads of data, changes under Biden and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

Set on a 2-acre spread surrounded by woods and bordering the 13th green of an exclusive golf course, the property has its own media center, a fully equipped gymnasium, a whole-house generator, original murals and a ton of living space. (Insert) The house on Park Place abuts Galloway National Golf Course’s 13th fairway.

For any family or couple hoping to find a haven in which to “hunker down” while anticipating the promise of more hospitable days to come, the luxury estate for sale at 617 Park Place in Galloway Township could be exactly the type of environment they envision.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped last week while remaining at record-low levels.

U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units, a 14-year high that topped the strongest annual showing from the country's builders in 15 years.

Sales of existing homes rose 0.7% in December, pushing the entirety of 2020 to a pace not seen in 14 years and providing one of the few bright spots for a U.S. economy mired in a global pandemic.

Everyone from current mortgage holders to prospective homebuyers and renters are likely to see some benefit from President Biden’s proposals, if enacted. Here’s a preview of what to expect.

In first days, Biden flashes action as deep problems loom

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden signs executive orders after speaking about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
