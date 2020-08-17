Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
At some point, we can assume our lives will get back to something like normal, and our abodes will once again be places to get together with friends and relatives. And that’s what makes the five-bedroom, four-bath residence at 6 Haining Place in Northfield such a “perfect family home.”
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Interest in beach homes, often a second dwelling for wealthy city residents or landlocked suburbanites, has seen a prolific jump in New Jersey during the coronavirus pandemic, with one Realtor reporting sales up 25% this year.
The presence of new buyers, plus a sharp drop in the numbers of homes on the market, drove home prices to record highs in most parts of the United States this spring and summer, according to an analysis of housing price data by The Associated Press and Core Logic.
When you try to break a lease early: Generally, your landlord will have to "mitigate its damages" by trying to find a replacement tenant. Due to your early termination, you are responsible for the amount of time the unit is vacant and their expenses in getting the apartment ready for the new tenant.
Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis has listed her longtime home in Pacific Palisades for sale at $5.995 million.
