Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Viewed from the street, the mint-green home listed for $300,000 on First Avenue in Galloway Township resembles numerous others built a few decades ago, but the addition on it is actually just one facet of a far more elaborate remodeling process.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Extra measures are being taken to tighten restrictions on large indoor gatherings at rental properties after Gov. Phil Murphy said an increase in COVID-19 cases is linked to house parties.
U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, remaining near historic lows as the key 30-year loan slipped back below 3%.
U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.
Film producer Jason Blum of "The Purge" and "Get Out" fame is looking to get out of his place in downtown L.A. The filmmaker has listed his designer-done condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA. Live for $6.995 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.