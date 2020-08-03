Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

080220_adv_realestate 1st ave. house

What’s behind the conventional-looking mint-green façade of the house with the

odd-looking annex at 526 First Ave. is one of the most intriguingly elegant examples

of residential remodeling imaginable. Floor to ceiling windows look out onto the mammoth multi-tiered rear terrace.

Viewed from the street, the mint-green home listed for $300,000 on First Avenue in Galloway Township resembles numerous others built a few decades ago, but the addition on it is actually just one facet of a far more elaborate remodeling process.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Extra measures are being taken to tighten restrictions on large indoor gatherings at rental properties after Gov. Phil Murphy said an increase in COVID-19 cases is linked to house parties.

U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, remaining near historic lows as the key 30-year loan slipped back below 3%.

U.S. home prices grew more slowly in May, but continued to show resilience in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Film producer Jason Blum of "The Purge" and "Get Out" fame is looking to get out of his place in downtown L.A. The filmmaker has listed his designer-done condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA. Live for $6.995 million.

LIFE-HOME-HOTPROPERTY-1-MCT

Jason Blum, who produced the films "The Purge" and "Get Out," is asking $6.995 million for his corner penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live. The 4,250-square-foot unit features a wealth of open-concept space, multiple dining areas and a private terrace. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows take in sweeping views of the downtown skyline and the L.A. Live pavilion below. (William MacCollum)

