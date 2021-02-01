Your weekly real estate roundup: A Mays Landing retreat, housing data, time to refinance and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
Every so often, a home comes on the market that offers an abundance of allures to buyers seeking different types of features — a perfect example being the riverside retreat for sale at 903 Morris Lane in Mays Landing.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. home prices jumped in November at the fastest pace in more than six years, fueled by demand for more living space as Americans stick closer to home during the pandemic.
The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined slightly for the fourth straight month, but it was still a record high for December.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped last week as the economy remains burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have a mortgage and haven’t refinanced since the coronavirus pandemic caused rates to drop to historically low levels, you should seriously consider revamping your loan before rates start to rise again. Otherwise, you could miss the window for savings.