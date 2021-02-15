Your weekly real estate roundup: A Margate home for our times, best places for affordable housing, why new-home prices are rising and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
If ever a house seemed made to order for the times we’re living in, it’s the luxury three-story, five-bedroom, five-bath, recently renovated home for sale at 7506 Bayshore Drive in Margate.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat last week for a second straight week. Home-loan rates stayed near record lows as the economy, especially in the services sector, remains burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.
By taking money out of Americans’ paychecks and creating a housing shortage, the coronavirus delivered a blow to housing affordability. However, in a countertrend that has softened the blow to buyers’ budgets, the pandemic has driven mortgage rates to record lows. With that in mind, here are the five most and least affordable metro areas.
Homebuilders who are scrambling to meet a swell of buyer demand are hitting a wall. Prices of lumber and other wood products have soared in recent months, eating away at their profits and causing a further rise in new home prices.
While your neighbors may renovate their new home, they must do so in a way that does not ruin your enjoyment of your property. Like most problems with a neighbor, your first step is to have a polite but firm conversation with them.