Your weekly real estate roundup: A Margate getaway, hot neighborhoods for 2021, next year's trends and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

The two-story, three-bedroom, 2½-bath residence listed at 103 N. Belmont Ave. in Margate is the exact sort of house that both captures and complements the relaxed and restorative atmosphere of the shore.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Zip codes in two Camden County boroughs and a Gloucester County township made Redfin's list of the hottest neighborhoods for the coming year, as people seek less density and more affordability during the pandemic.