Your weekly real estate roundup: A Margate getaway, hot neighborhoods for 2021, next year's trends and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
The two-story, three-bedroom, 2½-bath residence listed at 103 N. Belmont Ave. in Margate is the exact sort of house that both captures and complements the relaxed and restorative atmosphere of the shore.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Zip codes in two Camden County boroughs and a Gloucester County township made Redfin's list of the hottest neighborhoods for the coming year, as people seek less density and more affordability during the pandemic.
“As so much of American life has changed, why hasn’t housing?” Today, average family size is smaller — just 3.14 people, and nearly a third of Americans live alone. Divorce hovers between 40% and 50%, and life expectancy has risen to 79.
In 2021, mortgage rates will rise from record lows, home-price gains will slow and Americans will continue their migration to less dense regions and lower-cost housing markets. Here are some of the other trends we expect.
Mick Jagger, Florida Man? The Rolling Stones front man recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present for his girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick.
