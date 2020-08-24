Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

linwood1.jpg

A screened-in resort-style pool and Jacuzzi, soundproof music room and a magnificent view are among the features that make the priced-to-sell property at 1700 Somerset Ave. such a perfect solution in an era of restricted recreational opportunities.

The idea of owning a house such as the one up for sale at 1700 Somerset Ave. in Linwood, which offers a variety of built-in recreational features, as well as an enviable location overlooking the adjacent meadows and bay, has suddenly become more appealing than ever

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out the latest real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Spurred by ultra-low mortgage rates, home buyers rushed last month to snap up a limited supply of existing houses, causing the pace of purchases to jump by a record-high 24.7%.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will charge a new 0.5% fee on refinanced loans starting Sept. 1. The government-sponsored entities said the fee is necessary to offset future costs of delayed and delinquent loan repayments resulting from high unemployment and economic uncertainty. 

Your parents are aging. It might be near time to downsize their home or perhaps think about assisted living — or, alas, a nursing home. If that's the case, it's also time to deal with their accumulated belongings.

While Matthew Perry is still looking for a match for his Century City penthouse, fellow "Friends" star Courteney Cox has checked out of her own high-rise digs, selling her longtime residence at the Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood for $2.9 million.



Actress Joanna Kerns and architect Marc Appleton sold their marital home in Montecito, California for $8.35 million. Designed by Appleton himself, the Mediterranean-style home is within walking distance from the new home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Influenced by the villas of Italy and France, the romantic residence features beamed ceilings, wrought-iron fixtures and Tuscan hues. (Eric Foote/Elevated Horizon/TNS)

