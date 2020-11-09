Your weekly real estate roundup: A home that's more than just golf, bigger down payments, tips on pitching your home and more

You're a first-time homebuyer — congratulations . While you've just completed quite a bit of heavy lifting in terms of pulling together your finances, your work isn't finished. Now, it's time to think about what to do after buying a house. Here are seven key financial steps you should take .

Refinancing your mortgage may be more accessible than you think. It's true that the process can be daunting at the outset, but now is still a great time to consider a refi thanks to the ongoing trend of historically low interest rates. Here are some of the top reasons people skip refinancing, and how to get past the stumbling blocks.