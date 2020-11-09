Your weekly real estate roundup: A home that's more than just golf, bigger down payments, tips on pitching your home and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
While it might sound as though a home located at 13 Golf Drive would appeal strictly to golfing enthusiasts, you’d be making a mistake to bypass this attractive, affordable Hamilton Township property simply because you’re not into the game — especially if you have kids.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Even with mortgage rates hovering near all-time lows, rising home prices are putting more pressure on buyers to come up with a bigger down payment.
Homeowners today are finding creative ways to market their houses, and some are challenging established practices.
You're a first-time homebuyer — congratulations. While you've just completed quite a bit of heavy lifting in terms of pulling together your finances, your work isn't finished. Now, it's time to think about what to do after buying a house. Here are seven key financial steps you should take.
Refinancing your mortgage may be more accessible than you think. It's true that the process can be daunting at the outset, but now is still a great time to consider a refi thanks to the ongoing trend of historically low interest rates. Here are some of the top reasons people skip refinancing, and how to get past the stumbling blocks.
