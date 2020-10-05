Your weekly real estate roundup: A Harbour Cove condo for one (or two), a booming market, a tip for upgraders and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
This remodeled, one-bedroom Harbour Cove condo in Somers Point is perfect for a fun-loving couple or single occupant.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
The U.S. housing market has staged a furious comeback this summer, even as the economy struggles to regain its footing after being knocked into a recession due to the coronavirus.
New homes are in such demand that President Kennedy was in office the last time the supply was this small. The latest figures from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) show that August new home starts rose to the highest level in 14 years, up 43% from a year ago.
U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages edged down slightly this week, remaining at historically low levels.
As many Americans face months on end stuck indoors, some are using their time (and money) to create a change of scenery or upgrade their surroundings. If you’re considering making changes to your home — or if you already have — it’s smart to revisit your homeowners or renters policy.
