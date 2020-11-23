 Skip to main content
Your weekly real estate roundup: A deceiving home in Ventnor, another mortgage rate record, proper estate planning and more
Your weekly real estate roundup: A deceiving home in Ventnor, another mortgage rate record, proper estate planning and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

There are some extraordinarily appealing design features in the house for sale at 104 N. Martindale Ave. in Ventnor that its somewhat inconspicuous appearance would never lead you to suspect were there.

Houses can be a lot like people in that their intrinsic value isn’t always evident from their exterior appearance or, for that matter, their asking price. A good example is the three-bedroom, two-bath house on the market at 104 N. Martindale Ave. in Ventnor.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell last week, reaching record lows for the 13th time this year amid fresh signs of weakness in the pandemic-ravaged economy.

Sales of existing homes rose for a fifth straight month in October, reaching a level not seen since before the housing bubble popped 14 years ago.

Having a proper estate plan for when you pass is one of the greatest favors a person can do for the loved ones you leave behind. People who are grieving should be spared the intricacies of legal matters.

Eight months into the pandemic, uncertainty about companies' commitments to having lots of employees in physical offices has sent shares of New York office landlords tumbling this year, some losing more than half their value.

One Vanderbilt skyscraper under construction on Aug. 17, 2019 in New York City. Even with roughly 70% of One Vanderbilt leased, shares of SL Green, the biggest office landlord in New York, are down about 30% since March. (Dreamstime/TNS)
