Your weekly real estate roundup: A compact yet roomy place in Margate, rental assistance, 'Shaq's Mansion' and more
Your weekly real estate roundup: A compact yet roomy place in Margate, rental assistance, 'Shaq's Mansion' and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.

Just a short walk from the beach and popular eateries, it was recently remodeled by its current owners to include every type of convenience, comfort and nicety. A huge garage-sized storage shed at the end of the yard is a convenient place to keep bicycles, beach chairs and umbrellas, and a whole lot more.

Anyone in search of a summer place that‘s both compact and roomy, virtually maintenance-free and so ideally situated as to make a car unnecessary should be sure to check out the completely renovated residence for sale at 18 S. Jefferson Ave. in Margate.

How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.

Sales of new homes surged 20.7% in March to the highest level since 2006, rebounding from a sharp decline the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

An estimated 8.8 million Americans are behind on their rent, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. While relief efforts have staved off some of the housing crisis, rent is still going to come due. If you are struggling, here is what you should know about how to access this help.

Southern California home prices soared in March, rising by double digits for the eighth straight month as a pandemic-fueled housing boom continues to go strong.

After three years and three prior agents trying to sell “Shaq’s Mansion,” Realtor Benjamin Hillman has decided on a new approach. “That strategy obviously hasn’t worked,” he said. “I need to sell it on its amenities."

A view of the 31,000-square-foot-home currently owned by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, located at 9927 Giffin Court in Windermere, photographed Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The lakefront house is for sale for 6.5 million.
