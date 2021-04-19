Your weekly real estate roundup: A big house in Northfield, home remodeling trends, an opportunity in condos and more

Want to know who's buying, who's selling and what are the hot trends in real estate? Here are highlights from the past week.
For anyone intrigued by the idea of owning a country estate, there’s probably no other property on the market in this area that offers quite as extraordinary a combination of attributes or as unique a location as the four-to-five-bedroom, 5½-bath residence on more than 4 acres at 1300 Argo Lane in Northfield.
How much are homes selling for near you? Check out real estate transactions from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 3.04% last week from 3.13% the prior week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.31%.
After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes fit their new realities. Here are five trends to watch for this 2021 home-remodeling season.
U.S. housing construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006 as home builders recovered from an unusually frigid February that shut down projects.
Condominium prices across the board are rising less than those for single-family homes, according to recent data from Black Knight. This could be an opportunity, especially for first-time homebuyers, in a market that is starved for inventory and where bidding wars are commonplace in many areas.