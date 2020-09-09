An online fundraiser has raised more than $500 so far for those affected by a fire last week that destroyed the second floor of a North Dorset Avenue building in Ventnor, routing three men from their homes. The GoFundMe, titled "Dorset Ave. fire victims," raised $515 of its $4,000 goal as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the campaign.
All of the major 2020 outdoor endurance events have been canceled or converted to virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Atlantic City Marathon, Atlantic City Triathlon, Escape the Cape Triathlon, Tri the Wildwoods, Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City and the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon. The inaugural Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon also canceled its 2021 race.
Micah "Dew" Tennant, an Atlantic City boy who was fatally shot in November during a Pleasantville High School football game, will have a park dedicated to him Wednesday by city officials. On what would be Micah's 11th birthday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other city officials will gather at 3 p.m. at the Maryland Avenue playground in the 800 block to name the park after Micah, according to a news release from the city.
New Jersey's tax revenues aren't as dire as Gov. Phil Murphy estimated, legislative calculations published Tuesday show. The difference is significant because it could mean lawmakers and Murphy won't have as much of a budget gap to close.
Jackson Braddock, a Ship Bottom resident, verbally committed to continue his education and cross country and track career at the University of Virginia on a full athletic and academic scholarship. The Southern Regional High School senior will sign a national letter of intent in the fall.
