Your Wednesday Morning Headlines: LPGA Classic adjusts to global pandemic, A.C. casino employment sees significant decline and more

Defending champ Lexi Thompson has 'so many great memories' of ShopRite LPGA Classic: This year’s golf tournament will be unlike any other since the Classic began in 1986. No fans will attend because of COVID-19. The Classic will be 72 holes instead of its typical 54 because the pandemic led to the cancellation of the tournament’s two pro-am rounds, freeing up the course for an additional 18 holes of competition.