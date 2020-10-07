Your Wednesday Morning Headlines: Election expenses keep mounting, pet adoptions on the rise and more

Expenses continue to mount as Atlantic County election officials hire additional staff, rent office space, buy new equipment and drop boxes, all in an effort to ensure success for New Jersey's first mostly vote-by-mail general election. Republican Clerk of the Atlantic County Board of Elections Sue Sandman said the office is doing everything it can to lessen costs to Atlantic County residents.
Atlantic City's $1.9 billion convention and trade show industry has been halted since March because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, wrote a joint letter Monday asking Gov. Phil Murphy to lessen restrictions to restart the resort's convention industry. Indoor gatherings are currently capped at 25% of capacity or 150 people.
South Jersey prison inmates will be able to see visitors starting Friday as COVID-19 cases at facilities remain low, state officials said Tuesday. Positive cases of the new coronavirus are holding steady at less than 1% among staff and inmates, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections. Visitors will be required to wear a mask while on prison grounds in addition to adhering to all visit procedures.
The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team Tuesday had a tough time finding the back of the net against Cedar Creek goalkeeper Austin Alcantara. The game-winning goal Tuesday came in the 46th minute, and the Falcons won 1-0 at home in Mays Landing.
While animal shelters have emptied out across the country amid the pandemic due to people working from home and having more time to care for a pet, adoptions are still on the rise and surrenders are still low as COVID-19 continues. Not only are pets finding forever homes, pet owners are benefiting as well due to the positive impacts animals can have on mental health.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!