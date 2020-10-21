Your Wednesday Morning Headlines: CRDA funds anti-human trafficking plan, Murphy vs. indoor dining and more

Volunteers of America Delaware Valley has received a $233,945 grant from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to start a pilot program to combat the problem of human trafficking in Atlantic City. Traffickers take advantage of the area's many hotels and use force, drugs and coercion to prey on vulnerable victims, CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said now is not the time to increase capacity for indoor dining as temperatures fall and COVID-19 cases increase. The statement came hours after Murphy vetoed a bill that would help restaurants already limited on numbers of patrons.