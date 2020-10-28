Your Wednesday Morning Headlines: Brigantine wants beachtag fee rise, Lower beats Wildwood Catholic in boys soccer and more

Brigantine city officials proposed an increase to the regular seasonal beach badge fees for the next summer season at the Oct. 21 council meeting. Additionally, City Council also confirmed there will be no increase to truck passes for the 2021 season.

There was confusion Monday over whether Hobart "Hobie" Young has resigned from the Upper Township Committee. Earlier this month, there was outrage over Young's posting to his Facebook account of digitally manipulated images that showed vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.