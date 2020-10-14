 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Wednesday Morning Headlines: Atlantic City mayoral debate, winter high school sports OK'ed and more
0 comments

Your Wednesday Morning Headlines: Atlantic City mayoral debate, winter high school sports OK'ed and more

  • 0
Luciano Dominguez-Trejo

Dominguez-Trejo

The Cumberland County jail's warden and administrative staff should be investigated after they allegedly acted with "gross negligence" and "malfeasance" in releasing a man charged with aggravated sexual assault last summer, who also was wanted by federal immigration authorities, according to an attorney representing the jail's correctional officers. Alterman called on the state Attorney General's Office to investigate.

The question of when restaurants can increase their indoor capacity above 25% looms in every restaurant owner's mind as we head deeper into fall. The state Department of Health said it is anticipating a second wave of the coronavirus as temperatures continue to fall.

The two candidates vying for a one-year term as mayor of the resort squared off in a debate Tuesday night that highlighted their different approaches to a variety of issues facing the city and its future.

Winter high school sports team can play 15 regular-season games in a pandemic-shortened season, according to a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association memo issued Tuesday. There will be no spectators at games most likely, though that could change in the coming weeks and months. There also will be no multiteam competitions.

Cinjun Erskine, 23, a 2015 Barnegat High School graduate, is an assistant at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG is the top-ranked high school football team in the country, according to USA Today. He also was an assistant student coach for two years at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News