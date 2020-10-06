Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: Poll says Kennedy leads Van Drew, New Sixers coach introduced to the media and more

Democrat Any Kennedy holds a 5% to 6% advantage over incumbent Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew in the hotly contested second district of New Jersey race, according to a Monmouth University poll of 588 registered voters. Most experts are predicting a record high turnout for the Nov. 3 general election, which will be conducted mostly via vote-by-mail.
Most South Jersey beaches are in relatively good shape with nearly two months left before the hurricane season of 2020 ends Nov. 30, and the winter storm season waiting in the wings after that. Still, there remains work to be done. Once a novelty, beach replenishment projects have become almost mundane along the shore.
The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed some critical projects in AtlanticCity from the development of a health park and a new supermarket to a second round of Stockton University's city campus, but officials say those projects are still moving forward. A Stockton residence hall, a supermarket and a health park have been touted as a way to diversify the city's economy and offer amenities that will hopefully attract new homeowners.
Kate Herlihy, 17, from Dennis Township, scored once and had an assist to lead the Middle Township field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game. The Panthers improved to 2-0.
The Philadelphia 76ers basketball team introduced Doc Rivers as their new coach during a Zoom news conference Monday. Rivers will be judged in Philadelphia by how well he develops Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and how well he gets those two to complement each other.
