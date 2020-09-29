Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: North Wildwood wants to save its beaches, A.C. mayoral debate coming up and more

North Wildwood officials hope to see a federal project restore sand along the north end of the barrier island by the stone seawall. In the meantime, the city has resorted to placing steel bulkheads on the beach to stop storms from damaging properties and infrastructure.
State oversight of Atlantic City is set to expire next year, but the second highest-ranking official in New Jersey believes there is still more to accomplish before the seaside resort returns to self-governance. The state can still help Atlantic City in securing financial resources and broadening local government's reach in developing relationships toward achieving that goal, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said.
The Press of Atlantic City is partnering with Stockton University and Triax57 to televise a debate between Atlantic City mayoral candidates Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin. The live debate takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in the Fannie Lou Hamer event room at Stockton's Atlantic City campus.
The Ocean City High School girls tennis team made a solid start to the season Monday with a nearly new varsity lineup. The Red Raiders scored a 5-0 victory over visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy, another team with many new varsity players.
Impending layoffs at the Cumberland County Jail have been paused as a Superior Court Judge issued an order to show cause Thursday. The layoffs were set to take place in November after county officials scrapped a plan for a new $65 million jail and announced the impending closure of the current facility. The order stops county officials from laying off any members of the local for the time being and scheduled a 9 a.m. Oct. 19 hearing.
