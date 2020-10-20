Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: A.C. mayor staffer tests positive for COVID-19, High school football MVPs and more

A member of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday. The identity of the staff member was not released in a news release from officials announcing the case, but the person is now in quarantine. Small tested negative for the new coronavirus Sunday, officials said.

Upper Township Republican Committeeman Hobie Young announced his resignation Monday under pressure for posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses. Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo, also a Republican, agreed that he needed to step down.