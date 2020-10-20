 Skip to main content
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: A.C. mayor staffer tests positive for COVID-19, High school football MVPs and more
Atlantic City Debate

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small debate Tom Forkin during Atlantic City Mayoral Debate at The Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room on Stockton’s Atlantic City campus Tuesday Oct 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

A member of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s staff has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday. The identity of the staff member was not released in a news release from officials announcing the case, but the person is now in quarantine. Small tested negative for the new coronavirus Sunday, officials said.

Upper Township Republican Committeeman Hobie Young announced his resignation Monday under pressure for posting digitally manipulated memes to his Facebook account depicting Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses. Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo, also a Republican, agreed that he needed to step down

Drones with high-definition cameras and specialty sensors photographed the Atlantic County Utilities Authority's landfill, a section of the Ventnor dune project and the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve during the summer, courtesy of Geomatix, LLC, from Mercer County. Each of the three locations eventually received computer software with topographic mapping and 3D modeling.

All New Jersey high school jump balls will probably be eliminated this upcoming season to help protect basketball referees against a new coronavirus. Instead, the visiting team will call a coin toss before the game. The winner of the coin toss will get the ball to start the game.

The Press selects four MVPs for each week of the high school football season, based on that weekend's performances. One of the MVPs last weekend was Patrick Smith of Holy Spirit, who carried 33 times for 337 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans beat Vineland 21-7.

