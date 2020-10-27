Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: A.C. casino employment down, former Pleasantville standout has breakout game and more

The number of workers employed by the Atlantic City casinos deceased for the third consecutive month compared to 2019, underscoring a trend that started last summer and was only interrupted by a three-and-a-half month shutdown because of the novel coronavirus. This year has been hard on casino employees, who faced mandatory shutdown of their place of employment in mid-March.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a COVID-19 state vaccination plan Monday, emphasizing the need for equitable distribution around the state as one or more vaccines are "merely months and not years away" and infection numbers are "surging" across the state. There are 948 people hospitalized across the state, including 178 people in intensive care and 75 people on ventilators, Murphy said.