Your Tuesday Morning Headlines: A.C. casino employment down, former Pleasantville standout has breakout game and more

The number of workers employed by the Atlantic City casinos deceased for the third consecutive month compared to 2019, underscoring a trend that started last summer and was only interrupted by a three-and-a-half month shutdown because of the novel coronavirus. This year has been hard on casino employees, who faced mandatory shutdown of their place of employment in mid-March.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced a COVID-19 state vaccination plan Monday, emphasizing the need for equitable distribution around the state as one or more vaccines are "merely months and not years away" and infection numbers are "surging" across the state. There are 948 people hospitalized across the state, including 178 people in intensive care and 75 people on ventilators, Murphy said.
Brian Emenheiser and David Brown became enthusiasts of the original horror-slasher movie franchise "Friday the 13th" after they saw the first film when they were younger and more impressionable. Emenheiser, 40, of Vineland, and Brown, 50, formerly of Egg Harbor City, spent a recent Saturday outside of Batsto Village in the woods and trails of Washington Township, Burlington County, shooting their own "Friday the 13th" fan film.
More than 21,000 ballots were counted Monday in Mays Landing on the first day of early vote-by-mail counting in Atlantic County, as two scanning machines chugged away away for about nine hours. The county anticipates receiving a total of 120,000 to 140,000 ballots by Election Day on Nov. 3.
Mohamed Toure, a 2019 Pleasantville High School graduate, started his sophomore campaign with a dominant performance for the Rutgers University football team. Toure had three tackles (two for a loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and deflected a pass in the Scarlet Knights' 38-27 season-opening win over Michigan State.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!