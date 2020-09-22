177th Fighter Wing workers helped the state battle its COVID-19 pandemic outbreak: At least 160 people total from all four groups at the 177th — operations, maintenance, medical and mission support — assisted the state when it battled to bring down its COVID-19 numbers.
Western wildfire smoke and haze returns Tuesday to New Jersey: Come Tuesday, computer models show light smoke drifting into roughly the eastern half of New Jersey, likely bringing gray hues to the otherwise blue sky in Atlantic and Ocean counties.
National Voter Registration Day Sept. 22: The Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections is hosting a virtual registration drive, directing people to the state's new online registration portal at Vote.NJ.gov.
GM Matt Klentak says most teams wouldn't want to face Phillies in playoffs: Of course, the first thing Philadelphia must do is make the playoffs in this COVD-19 shortened 60-game season.
