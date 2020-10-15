Your Thursday Morning Headlines: Stockton breaks ground in Atlantic City, school board discusses child porn case and more

Stockton University's on-again, off-again residential dormitory expansion project finally moved forward Wednesday morning as state and local dignitaries put (ceremonial) shovels in the ground. The six-story, 135,000-square-foot student residence hall will be built at Atlantic and South Providence avenues, across from O'Donnell Memorial Park.

Halloween activities, specifically trick-or-treating, have become a point of contention in South Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike some municipalities in the central and northern parts of the state, none in South Jersey has outright banned the practice. The coronavirus has killed more than 14,000 New Jerseyans.