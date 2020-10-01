Your Thursday Morning Headlines: Poker will return 'eventually' to Atlantic City casinos, Exit Zero Jazz Festival and more

Atlantic City's nine casinos have reinstated most live table games with one notable exception: poker. Atlantic City casinos have yet to make the move even though other gaming jurisdictions have resumed live poker with strict protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Atlantic City police and the FBI arrested John Mitchell, 38, of Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, who was wanted in a homicide in his home state. Mitchell was accused of shooting the victim multiple times and running her over with a car in the August homicide.
Some South Jersey high schools are barring fans from football games while others are limiting capacity. South Jersey schools scrambled to develop protocols for allowing fans into high school sports venues when the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced in September that it would follow state guidance and limit attendance at outdoor events to 500 people.
The Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team is entering only its second year of varsity play, but the Villagers don't plan on being easy to beat. OLMA, of Newfield, Gloucester County, opens the season at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Vineland. The Villagers' home opener is at 4 p.m. Monday against Middle Township.
The twice-a-year Exit Zero Jazz Festival, which consistently brings in some of the biggest names in jazz, is happening Thursday through Sunday in Cape May — outdoors and with pandemic safety protocols. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Septet with Wynton Marsalis headlines and opens the festival's first night at 7 p.m.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!