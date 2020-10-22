Your Thursday Morning Headlines: Gov. Murphy in quarantine, poker returns to Borgata and more

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday went into quarantine after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy both tested negative Wednesday, said Mahen Gunaratna, Murphy's communications director. Murphy, 63, said he has no symptoms.

Cumberland County and Bridgeton law enforcement once again dispelled rumors late Tuesday that Dulce Maria Alavez, a young girl who went missing last year from City Park, has been found dead. Dulce, who would be 6 years old now, disappeared from the park on Sept. 16, 2019, while playing with her 3-year-old brother.